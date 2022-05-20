(Image) Robbie Fowler’s iconic nose-strip recreated in Liverpool’s new home kit photo shoot by Missy Bo Kearns

For a short spell in the mid- to late-1990’s Robbie Fowler made a fashion statement that has never really been matched since.

It was of course for performance boosting reasons and not meant as an attempt to have kids around the nation copying him but that’s not how it worked.

The man known as ‘God’ to an entire generation of Liverpool fans will always be synonymous with the nose strip and this has been referenced in our latest kit shoot.

Liverpool Women’s star Missy Bo Kearns has been captured wearing the famous piece of facial furniture during the photo shoot and shared the images on her social media.

From the initial Instagram post by Nike Football, the Scouser shared the image to her story and wrote: ‘Robbie’s nose patch on 🤣👌’.

Having the legendary striker sat behind the 21-year-old makes the image all the better, maybe we’ll even see it return on the pitch next season!

You can view the Fowler recreation post via Missy Bo Kearns and Nike Football’s Instagram accounts:

