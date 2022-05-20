(Images) Jamie Carragher and Preston North End’s manager pose in Liverpool shirts ahead of the Champions League final

Liverpool have the small matter of preparing for the Champions League final, to follow our last Premier League game of the season.

As the excitement builds for the big day in Paris, the internet and the city are awash with new shirts, flags and banners that can be bought for the big day.

One of the most popular vendors is Hat, Scarf or a Badge, who are based in Anfield and clearly have a big following of famous faces.

In a recent post to their social media pages, the shop shared images of Jamie Carragher and Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe who were both wearing their shirts.

There are so many different companies selling shirts for the occasion and whether you’re in Saint-Denis, Merseyside or anywhere else around the world – it’s going to look great to see so many different designs on show.

Let’s hope they’re all keepsakes for life and we can look back on the day we clinched a seventh European Cup.

You can view the images of Carragher and Lowe via @hatscarforabadg on Twitter:

Get your paris stuff open Sunday from 1.30 website has crashed after @Carra23 posted his paris gear pic.twitter.com/S6zT2WzTlu — Hat scarf or a badge (@hatscarforabadg) May 19, 2022

