‘It could only be described as incredible’ – Jordan Henderson on a ‘special’ season and wanting the final game to be a ‘celebration’

Liverpool have one game left at Anfield this season and Jordan Henderson won’t lead his side out in a league game again until August.

Writing in the the official matchday programme (via the club website), the 31-year-old said: “The final home game of the season is always a special occasion.

“As things stand, it is not yet incredible in terms of trophies. Up to now we have won the two domestic cups and while that is absolutely brilliant, we still want more and we are also well-aware that previous Liverpool teams have won more. But in terms of playing every possible game in every competition, fighting to the very end in all four, and creating stories and memories that will live with all of us forever, it could only be described as incredible.

“That is why I want today to be a celebration. This is the best opportunity we will have to enjoy what we have achieved together so we should make the most of it.

“For the players, this means performing as we have in our previous 61 fixtures, showing pride in the shirt and playing for our wonderful supporters. For our fans, I hope that no matter what the outcome of the title race is that each and every one of you can revel in what you are part of.

“We might not be able to control what happens elsewhere, but we can control what happens at Anfield so we may as well do everything we can to turn today’s game into the kind of occasion that shows the world why this is such a special club.

“Going into the last game of the domestic season with the title race still to be decided and a Champions League final still to come is testament to the work that has been going on here for some time, both on and off the pitch. I’d go as far to say that it would have been impossible unless every single person at the club played their part. It is a collective effort in its truest sense and our supporters are as big a part of this as anyone”.

It’s been a long and hard 61 games in this amazing campaign and that needs to be reflected with how we react to our amazing players.

The atmosphere needs, and is expected, to be amazing – so that we can show how grateful we are to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Whether we end with two, three or four trophies this has been a year never to forget and we’ll be celebrating no matter what – as per the captain’s whishes.

