Jamie Carragher on Pep Guardiola’s role as a ‘psychologist more than a coach’ ahead of the final Premier League game

The final game of the Premier League season should see Liverpool and Manchester City win but Jamie Carragher knows it’s not as straight forward as that.

Writing for the Telegraph, the 44-year-old said: ‘Guardiola’s observation about Jurgen Klopp’s side being a “pain in the a—” may prove the most perceptive, defining quote of the season.

‘Since being 14 points clear of Liverpool in January, it has felt only a matter of time before Guardiola’s side shrugged off their challengers.

‘Logically, they will complete their quest on Sunday afternoon against Aston Villa. Tactically and technically, City have nothing to worry about. If their game follows the usual pattern they will score early and win comfortably.

‘Guardiola knows it may not be so straightforward. He must be a psychologist more than a coach this weekend, urging his players to forget the recent squandered chances to focus on the here and now. One more game, one more win, one more title – easier said than done in the circumstances’.

The reason we all love football is that the impossible can happen, as fans we are hoping that Aston Villa can prove that theory is correct.

For Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, the final game of the Premier League season provides them the opportunity to inform the players that they are good enough to win one more match this season.

However, pressure can do strange things and we will be hoping that the psychological pressure of having to win can cause the Manchester club to fall at the final hurdle.

If that’s the case, it’s on us to ensure we don’t fall to the same fate.

