Jurgen Klopp confirms the departure of ‘Liverpool legend’ Divock Origi and expects a ‘special farewell’ for the Belgian at Anfield on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Divock Origi will be leaving the club this summer.

It has recently been reported that the Belgian’s medical has already been scheduled with AC Milan for after the Champions League final on May 28, and the German boss’ comments now appear to reveal the Belgian will play his final Premier League game for Liverpool on Sunday.

In his press conference this morning, as relayed by The Athetltic’s James Pearce, Klopp said: “I expect Div to get a special farewell. He will forever be a Liverpool legend.

“It’s been a pure joy to work with him. Wherever he goes, he will be successful.

“Everyone loves him.”

The Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield with their title hopes still remaining – if Liverpool defeat Bruno Lage’s side, Manchester City must earn all three points against Aston Villa at the Etihad otherwise the title will be returning to Merseyside.

It may be a game which calls for another special Origi moment.

The No. 27 has scored so many big goals for the club so there’s no surprise to hear Klopp labelling the former Lille man as a ‘legend’.

He bagged two goals in that famous 4-0 defeat of Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final before netting in the final win against Spurs in Madrid.

He also scored the hilarious injury-time winner in the Merseyside Derby after Jordan Pickford failed to reach the ball and instead allowed Origi to head home virtually on the goal line.

He’s never been a regular starter at the club, but he certainly has the ability to continue his stunning career elsewhere.

He’s netted six goals and registered four assists across all competitions this term, including a 94th minute winner against Wolves and the second in a 2-0 defeat of Everton at Anfield.

Since joining the club from Lille in 2014, he’s made 175 appearances for the club and netted 41 times.

He is certainly a Liverpool legend and he deserves a special goodbye from the Anfield crowd this weekend.

