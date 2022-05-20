Jurgen Klopp provides fitness updates on Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of final league game

After having a good run with injuries, Jurgen Klopp was asked to provide updates on Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with the media ahead of the final Premier League game of the season, the 54-year-old said: “Joe is first and foremost good news.

“Yesterday we had a reassuring further scan, but like we and he thought after the game, we were lucky. It was a proper knock but nothing happened.

“It was the leg where he was injured so I understand 100 per cent that everybody was a bit concerned – I was until I saw Joey’s face in the dressing room. I think most of the time we know best about our body.

“The result of this scan is not here yet but we don’t expect anything really different, it was just reassuring, it’s all fine and from there we go. If it’s fine then it’s about pain, how can you deal with pain, and then we will see what Joe can do today or tomorrow. But I don’t know in the moment.

“With the other boys it looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend I have no idea. I actually understand 100 per cent the goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but we have no chance that we take any risks. But Mo doesn’t want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that.

“It looks good but the boys make steps and we will see. My preferred solution would be that they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not, but they are involved. But if not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100 per cent.”

It’s clear that the priority and focus seems to be on ensuring all four men are fit for the Champions League final and won’t be risked for a full 90 minutes against Wolves at Anfield.

With all four playing in different positions, it basically means that the subs have to be prior arranged by the boss and it will be unlikely that we our No.12 on the final day of the league season.

It will remain to be seen how they feel on match day but it will be great to hand all three substitutions a rapturous applause as key players make their injury comebacks.

