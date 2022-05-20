Liverpool to house ‘replica’ Premier League trophy but handed positive chief executive omen on the final day of the season

Liverpool are set to house a ‘replica’ Premier League trophy at Anfield on the final day of the season, against Wolves.

As reported by the Telegraph: ‘The Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will be at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with the genuine trophy with Manchester City in the box-seat to clinch the title on the final day, but an identical presentation team and replica will be at Anfield in case Jurgen Klopp’s side come from behind to win.

‘With just one point between the teams ahead of their final home games, the Premier League’s interim chairman Peter McCormick will be at Anfield for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with another set of 40 blank medals to present in the event of a Liverpool title win.

‘In the past, when the title has gone to the last day, as it did in 2019, the tray of medals that have not been used have been recycled for the following season.

‘When the title goes to the final day, the engraving of the winners’ medals has to take place after the presentation. In the days afterwards, the players are asked for them back and the medals, along with the trophy, are sent off to be completed.

‘At the end of the 2018-2019 season, the last time the Premier League title was decided on the final day, Masters, then the acting Premier League chief executive, was at Anfield. The then-acting chair Claudia Arney was at the Amex Stadium where City clinched the title by a single point’.

It’s maybe somewhat of a positive omen that the last time the title was decided on the final day of the campaign, the stadium that housed the Premier League chief executive didn’t win the league.

Many eyes and ears will be diverted to events at the Etihad Stadium but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is win our game and hope that the replica trophy is put to good use.

It’s going to be an interesting day where the improbable could well become possible!

