‘Liverpool will win’ – Jose Sa previews Wolves travelling to Anfield for the final game of the Premier League season

Wolves players and supporters voted Jose Sa as their player of the season and he has been speaking about his team’s trip to Anfield.

Speaking with his club’s website, the 29-year-old said: “The normal thing is that Liverpool win. That’s the normal thing that people expect, but what we have to do is fight and play our game.

“Here in the Premier League, you never know who will win the game because the games are not always that the favourite team, like Liverpool, will win.

“Here, the last team in the table can win against the first, so we never know what is going to happen.”

The onus will be on Liverpool to get a result against the midlands club, in order to keep the pressure on Manchester City and hope for dropped points in their game against Aston Villa.

Let’s hope that the ‘normal’ thing does happen and that the Reds secure all three points in our final home game of a memorable campaign.

It’s certainly not going to be easy but a win is the only way that our quadruple hopes can remain in tact.

