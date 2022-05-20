Nigerian prisoner given special privileges and allowed to watch Liverpool play in their final two games of the season

Nigerian separatist, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently in prison for treason but has been handed a Liverpool lifeline.

Having been imprisoned since last year, he attended a hearing for bail which was denied but he was given some special football privileges.

As per BBC News: ‘Bizarrely, the change in fortunes for Mr Kanu did not come at his request and resulted from the discovery that Mr Kanu, his lawyer and the judge were all Liverpool fans…

‘The judge, then joked that she was a Liverpool supporter and asked Mr Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome if he was also a fan of the football club. The lawyer said: “Yes.”

Mrs Nyako then turned to Mr Kanu in the dock. “What is your team?” she asked.

“My team is Liverpool even from age of seven,” Mr Kanu, standing upright in the dock, responded.

The judge then ordered the prison representative to allow Mr Kanu to watch next week’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool and any other match of his favourite football club.

“You must allow the defendant to watch the matches any day they are playing,” she said, adding that she was going to make an order to that effect’.

It’s certainly an odd turn of events but one that the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) group will be very happy to hear.

Let’s hope he can bring the Reds some luck and that he will be able to watch us claim one or two more trophies in the final games of the season!

