Referee who infuriated Jurgen Klopp set to not officiate either Liverpool or Manchester City games

With so much hanging on the line in Liverpool and Manchester City’s respective league fixtures this Sunday, some fans may be inclined to celebrate the officials appointed to manage both club’s ties.

Paul Tierney, whom Jurgen Klopp has previously clashed with, will not be taking charge of either clash involving the title chasers, as reported on Twitter by Simon Stone.

Michael Oliver + Anthony Taylor take charge of the two key PL title matches at Man City and Liverpool on Sunday. Craig Pawson + Paul Tierney will be in charge of the games at Burnley + Brentford. Martin Atkinson, Mike Dean and Jon Moss in charge for the final time. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 20, 2022

The Reds are due to take on Wolves in their final English top-flight clash of the season – a tie that could determine the fate of the title should Aston Villa secure some kind of result against the incumbent champions at the Etihad.

Whilst we wouldn’t be so bold as to claim that Paul Tierney specifically is outright biased against Liverpool Football Club, one can only begin to imagine the controversy his appointment to a key game might inspire.

As a general rule of thumb, it has to be acknowledged that the standard of officiating in English football of late has been far from up to scratch, even with the help of video technology.

Regardless, we’re hopeful that it will be the football on the pitch over a moment of controversy that will decide the outcome of what has been a stunning campaign.

