Sadio Mane continues to be linked with Bayern Munich as third German news outlet reports the interest of Bundesliga champions

Three separate news outlets are now all reporting on the possible links of Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich.

As first reported by Florian Plettenberg from German Sky Sports: ‘As reported and now finally confirmed: Salihamidzic wants #Mané! He is the desired top transfer in summer. Nagelsmann is also aware of the plans. It’s top secret within the club. First talks have taken place’.

This was then backed up by BILD who wrote: ‘According to BILD information, Sadio Mané (contract until 2023) was already interested during a telephone call at the beginning of the week.After BILD revealed on Thursday evening that Robert Lewandowski (33) does not want to extend his contract until 2023, efforts have become even more intensive’.

Finally, Kicker have now corroborated with these reports: ‘Munich also have Sadio Mané (30) from Liverpool in mind. The Senegalese’s contract expires on June 30, 2023, he can be used in all positions in attack and is intended as an additional reinforcement for the FCB offensive, regardless of Robert Lewandowski’.

Given that our No.10 is set to enter the final year of his contract over the summer, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to sort his contract situation out as soon as he can.

It is a worry that the German champions may look to bolster their attack, or replace Robert Lewandowski, with the Senegalese attacker.

Fingers crossed that the summer is filled with contract renewals and that these stories don’t dominate our summer column inches.

