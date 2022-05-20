Two clubs enter the race for Takumi Minamino as Liverpool set their price for the prolific Japanese attacker

Having returned to the starting line-up with a goal against Southampton, Takumi Minamino has showcased his talents to potential suitors once more.

As reported by the Anfield Watch: ‘Liverpool are hoping to recoup around £17m (€20m) for Minamino – a tidy profit on the £7.25m they paid RB Salzburg in December 2019.

‘Leeds were among the clubs that had hoped to strike a mid-season deal only for the forward to signal his intention to stay and fight for his place.

‘But, should the Yorkshire club avoid relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, it is thought they will renew their attempts to sign the 27-year-old.

‘Minamino is likely to be more receptive to a possible move to Elland Road this time around as he targets more regular playing time.

‘Reigning Serie A champions Inter, who could be dethroned by city rivals Milan this weekend, are also in the running’.

It’s likely that Jurgen Klopp would listen to an acceptable offer for the Japanese international but with Divock Origi also heading out the exit door, we would need some more back-up attackers to replace the duo.

The relationship between our No.18 and Leeds United stems back to their interest in him during the January transfer window, as well as having worked with manager Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg.

Should the Yorkshire club be relegated though, it’s hard to see how the 27-year-old could resist the chance to play for Inter Milan – if he is promised more game time.

