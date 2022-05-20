(Video) Guardiola doubles down on bizarre Liverpool comments ahead of title-deciding Aston Villa clash

Pep Guardiola insisted that Liverpool’s history inevitably means that more football fans are keen to support the Merseysiders over Manchester City.

The Spaniard has been responsible for a spate of bizarre comments aimed in the Reds’ direction, with the former Barcelona boss having previously claimed that the United Kingdom was largely behind the Cityzens’ title rivals.

With only a point separating the two challengers, the Etihad-based outfit can’t afford to drop points against Aston Villa at risk of handing over the league crown on the final day of the top-flight season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

