(Video) Guardiola doubles down on bizarre Liverpool comments ahead of title-deciding Aston Villa clash

Pep Guardiola insisted that Liverpool’s history inevitably means that more football fans are keen to support the Merseysiders over Manchester City.

The Spaniard has been responsible for a spate of bizarre comments aimed in the Reds’ direction, with the former Barcelona boss having previously claimed that the United Kingdom was largely behind the Cityzens’ title rivals.

With only a point separating the two challengers, the Etihad-based outfit can’t afford to drop points against Aston Villa at risk of handing over the league crown on the final day of the top-flight season.

"We are new outsiders in the last decade." Pep Guardiola insists more people want Liverpool to win the Premier League as they have a greater history of winning titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zo9PjUpAhI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 20, 2022