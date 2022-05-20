(Video) ‘I couldn’t care less’ – Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s planned trophy parade and not caring what other clubs’ fans think

Regardless of how our final two games of the season go, Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to celebrating the campaign with the Liverpool fans.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match against Wolves, the 54-year-old said: ‘We have so many reasons to celebrate, to be honest. We don’t know how many reasons but we have already enough reasons.

‘I think already it’s enough to celebrate life. Of course, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and whatever will come. And of course, that we didn’t have the parade two years ago when we became champions is not the reason but another reason.

‘I’m really happy that we can deliver what I promised that time, when I said whenever it’s possible we will have a parade. Now there’s a parade. It’s all about us, what we want to celebrate.

‘It’s not about what other people think and I couldn’t care less, but I know already what people will say about it – ‘Really?’ It’s just for us, just for Liverpool FC, for the people, that we celebrate that we are together in this moment in time.

‘That’s for me actually already enough to organise a parade without any trophies. But we have already two and let’s see how many more we will have until then.

‘Whatever happens on the 28th, this 29th will be a great day’.

It’s going to be a special day regardless of results in the Premier League and Champions League, our players deserve that and we’re owed celebrations from the Premier League trophy we won in 2020.

In a dream scenario, we’re celebrating a quadruple but there will be some that would love to annoy all the other supporters in the country by bringing along the league title we won a couple of seasons ago – even if we don’t win it on Sunday.

Let’s hope we can see some more clips of the boss counting how many trophies we’ve won this year, if this carries on much longer though – he’s going to run out of fingers!

🗣️"Whatever happens on the 28th, the 29th will be a great day." Klopp shares his thoughts on plans for a trophy parade at the end of the season 🏆 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dWMBY8vJQN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 20, 2022

