(Video) ‘If that helps Liverpool… fantastic’ – Gerrard challenges attacks on his integrity ahead of Manchester City tie

Posted by
(Video) ‘If that helps Liverpool… fantastic’ – Gerrard challenges attacks on his integrity ahead of Manchester City tie

Steven Gerrard was not having his integrity questioned in his pre-match press conference ahead of Aston Villa’s final league game of the season.

The Villans are set to have a potentially decisive say on the outcome of the title race with upcoming opponents Manchester City needing a win to guarantee their retention of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will take on Wolves, knowing that a win would secure the return of the league crown to Merseyside should the West Midlands-based outfit secure some kind of result at the Etihad on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top