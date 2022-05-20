(Video) ‘If that helps Liverpool… fantastic’ – Gerrard challenges attacks on his integrity ahead of Manchester City tie

Steven Gerrard was not having his integrity questioned in his pre-match press conference ahead of Aston Villa’s final league game of the season.

The Villans are set to have a potentially decisive say on the outcome of the title race with upcoming opponents Manchester City needing a win to guarantee their retention of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will take on Wolves, knowing that a win would secure the return of the league crown to Merseyside should the West Midlands-based outfit secure some kind of result at the Etihad on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"It's disappointing when people mention integrity" 😤 Steven Gerrard says his motivation is for Aston Villa to gain three points against Manchester City and he will not be influenced by Liverpool's role in the title race. pic.twitter.com/3K0ZdeqgOT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 20, 2022