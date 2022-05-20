(Video) Peter Crouch confirms he’s alive in response to fan’s hilarious comment on Sky Sports’ footage

Peter Crouch responded to one fan’s joke expressing relief at the former Liverpool striker remaining in the land of the living after a suspiciously long black bag was wheeled across the pitch.

The 41-year-old confirmed, ‘I’m okay guys thanks for your concern’, on Twitter as Sky Sports covered Southampton’s home defeat to Liverpool.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Wolves in their final league game of the campaign – a tie that could decide the title should Manchester City drop points to Aston Villa.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Jimathon:

I’m ok guys thanks for your concern https://t.co/D7x0Ijc4MN — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 19, 2022