(Video) ‘You can’t talk to people like that’ – Liverpool prank on Origi gets real before Belgian realises what’s happening

Divock Origi was prepared to come to the aid of one Liverpool fan in response to the jokingly rude behaviour of a set director.

The Belgian international was under the impression that he was turning up for an AXA TV advert alongside Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Things were quickly cooled when the Reds striker confronted the fake director with the No.27 informed that he was the subject of a prank.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

