(Image) New flag for Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams that will be taken to the Champions League final has been shared online

Despite the pair of them barely getting any game time this season, all Liverpool fans credit Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams for reaching the Champions League final.

When we needed them most, the duo turned up last season and helped us secure a place in Europe’s premier competition.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and even Ozan Kabak injured, Jurgen Klopp had to rely on the inexperienced pair.

They were vital in our league run-in last season and now they have been honoured with a new banner that will be taken to Paris, with the travelling Reds.

It’s certainly something that the pair deserve and let’s hope they both manage to catch a glimpse of it in the stadium.

Fingers crossed they manage to get a look whilst Jordan Henderson is setting off to lift the prestigious trophy on the seventh occasion for our great club.

You can view the image of the Phillips and Williams banner via Reddit user u/Darkshrimp:

