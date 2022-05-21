Liverpool given huge two-player injury boost ahead of pivotal league clash v Wolves

Liverpool could be set to welcome back both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to the matchday squad after the pair were ‘involved in some part of Liverpool training’ yesterday.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Carl Markham ahead of the Merseysiders’ upcoming Premier League fixture against Wolves.

.@VirgilvDijk & @MoSalah both involved in some part of @LFC training today. Jurgen Klopp said earlier "My preferred solution would be they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not. I cannot say 100%" — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 20, 2022

It could be a potential title-deciding clash against Bruno Lage’s men, dependent on how the result falls at the Etihad where Manchester City are set to face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The world-class duo are expected to be back in action for the Champions League final at the latest, though it would certainly do them the world of good to get some minutes in for sharpness ahead of 28th May.

Unless Joe Gomez’s scan should turn up anything irregular – an eventuality that currently isn’t expected by the club’s medical team – we can expect a full complement of players to make the trip to Paris, including Fabinho.

It’s a huge boost to our quadruple hopes, and we’ll be holding out hope that our ex-skipper can work a miracle in Manchester.

