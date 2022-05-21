Liverpool linked with £60 million Serie A defender as Jurgen Klopp may move to bolster his defence in the summer

It’s unknown what the size of Liverpool’s war chest will be this summer but there are expected to be incomings, if certain players leave the club.

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness]: ‘Juve have to ‘watch out’ for interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool name-checked in the report.

‘De Ligt has ‘no plans to leave’ the Turin giants currently, however, so it does appear as though a transfer is unlikely to materialise, but the outlet seems fearful of interest from the Reds’.

READ MORE: Philippe Coutinho reveals he’s had a ‘lot of messages from Liverpool fans’ but his focus is purely on Aston Villa

If Joe Gomez were to depart this summer then Jurgen Klopp may look for a replacement but it does seem unlikely that we would may a fee that is expected to be over £60 million.

The Dutchamn will already have a strong relationship with Virgil van Dijk but given that Sepp van den Berg has staked his intentions to get first-team football, he could be the answer to a fourth-choice centre-back spot.

We also have last season’s heroes Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams to juggle as well, so this may not be a deal that comes to fruition.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!