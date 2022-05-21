Liverpool scouts tracking Eredivisie sensation who impressed at AFCON; available for £31m release clause, says reliable Dutch journalist

Liverpool could face competition from Newcastle and Leicester City for the signature of PSV star, Ibrahim Sangare.

This comes courtesy of Rik Elfrink at ED, with the journalist noting that the Ivorian would be available on a release clause worth £31m this summer.

At 24 years of age, the midfielder would represent an ideal addition to the squad as far as the recruitment team’s preferred age profile is concerned.

What we find particularly interesting about Sangare is his mobility and versatility of position, with the player adept at dropping deep to support build-up play and pushing higher up the pitch to play a more active role in offensive actions.

The No.6 is primarily a holding midfielder though would appear to have a similar profile to a fellow linked defensive midfielder in Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

At £31m, the former could be as much as half the asking price of the Frenchman who, according to the Empire of the Kop’s sources, is likely to set a potential suitor back between £50-66m.

