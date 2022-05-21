‘Manchester City have been guilty’ – Merson predicts how game with Aston Villa will go in final matchday of PL season

Paul Merson warned neutrals not to underestimate Aston Villa’s attacking prowess ahead of their visit to the Etihad on Sunday to face Manchester City.

Nonetheless, the former Arsenal star couldn’t quite see past the Cityzens when predicting how the tie would fare.

“I genuinely don’t think Villa will have enough to beat Manchester City,” the 54-year-old told Sportskeeda.

“Guardiola and his players shouldn’t have taken it until the last day, but they are still in control of their own destiny and should get the job done.

“That said, Manchester City have been guilty of leaving themselves open at the back in recent weeks.

“Villa have the likes of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho, who are all dangerous players in their own right.

“City will have to bide their time and stay patient, like they did against Leicester City in 2019 when Vincent Kompany scored a worldie of a goal to effectively win the title for his team.”

Liverpool fans will still hold out on hope of a miraculous result that gives them a shot at the title on the final day of the league season regardless, of course.

Set to face the Sky Blues in Manchester, Steven Gerrard’s men’s chances of causing an upset is somewhat slim it has to be said, though a draw too would do for us to seize back the Premier League crown.

Even should our hopes of a quadruple crumble tomorrow, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be immensely proud of this Liverpool side – a point Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly enforce ahead of our Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

To have kept the pace with this City side when there was as much as a 14-point gap between us earlier in the season is nothing short of remarkable.

