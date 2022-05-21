Paul Merson stunned by ‘absolutely unbelievable’ thing Liverpool have done ahead of final Premier League matchday

Paul Merson has admitted that it’s ‘absolutely unbelievable’ that Liverpool remain in the fight for the Premier League title on the final day of the league season.

The Reds are set to take on Wolves tomorrow in a tie that could ensure the return of the league crown to Anfield should a result at the Etihad fall their way.

“Liverpool looked over and out at one point,” the former Arsenal man told Sportskeeda.

“They had two games in hand but were 12 points behind Manchester City, so it’s absolutely unbelievable that they’re still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title.

“It’s been a phenomenal season and I’ve been involved in football far too long now to think that it could all be plain sailing on matchday 38.”

A draw or a loss will do for Jurgen Klopp’s men to allow them an opening in their bid to keep their quadruple trophy haul hopes alive.

To think that, at one stage, we were 14 points behind Manchester City in the middle of the campaign, it’s absolutely remarkable how our sheer relentlessness in the English top-flight has catapulted us close to the Premier League summit.

Given the ludicrous quality at our rival’s disposal, of course, we’d be far from surprised if Pep Guardiola’s men were to crush our dreams of a quadruple with a comprehensive victory on their home turf.

But with Steven Gerrard leading the Villans in Manchester, one can only hope that the promise of an almost fairytale finish to the Premier League season prevails.

