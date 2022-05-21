Philippe Coutinho reveals he’s had a ‘lot of messages from Liverpool fans’ but his focus is purely on Aston Villa

The Hollywood script writers have written up the match-winning moment when Philippe Coutinho helps Steven Gerrard win the league for Liverpool.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old has discussed his thoughts on the last game of the season: ‘I only care about my new club. I want to play well for them. I have had a lot of messages from Liverpool fans on social media but I don’t look at it that much anyway. My focus is only on the games we have.

‘City are one of the best teams in the world. It’s always difficult to play them. But we have played them before and done well and competed throughout the game’.

It’s no surprise that the Brazilian’s focus is on his new club but we are all hoping that he can providing a moment that will cause Manchester City to drop points.

There’s no doubting that it’s improbable but all we can do is wish that he, or perhaps Danny Ings, can do his former club a favour with a massive goal.

Given the new permanent deal for our former No.10 though, this won’t be the last time that we see him in the Premier League.

