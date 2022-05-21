Sadio Mane’s contract renewal said to have made huge advances but Liverpool will not budge on one aspect of the deal

Due to the small amount of time remaining on Sadio Mane’s contract, rumours have begun about his exit but this may be about to change.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a contract extension but have no plans to hand him a major pay hike, Football Insider understands.

‘A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Mane wants to stay at Anfield and the Liverpool hierarchy, led by owners Fenway Sports Group and manager Jurgen Klopp, want to keep him.

‘But FSG won’t break the bank to keep Mane and he will not get a “huge” deal that would significantly increase his current package worth nearly £200,000-a-week’.

Our No.10 hasn’t been sounding off in the media about wanting a pay rise and does seem happy on Merseyside, so this may enough to keep him at the club.

Whilst a lot of attention has been on the Mo Salah deal, it’s good to hear that Jurgen Klopp has also been focusing on the Senegalese attacker.

The 30-year-old has been so important toward the end of this campaign and let’s hope we can tie him down for a few more years.

