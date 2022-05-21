Takumi Minamino linked with a move to a new Serie A club which could provide a commercial boost for the team

Although Divock Origi has seemingly agreed a move away from Liverpool, the future of Takumi Minamino still remains up in the air.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport: ‘a new name has appeared to reinforce Lazio’s squad next season: it’s Takumi Minamino, who is playing little with Liverpool and who could ask for the transfer at the end of the season.

‘The Japanese international could also be closely linked with the new sponsor Mizuno, a move that could open up commercial scenarios towards Asia after the agreement with Binance’.

The move could see the Japanese international link up with ex-Reds Lucas Leiva, Pepe Reina and Luis Alberto.

It does seem unlikely though that Jurgen Klopp would be happy to lose his two back-up forwards in the same window, unless there was a plan to replace them.

Kaide Gordon may be given the chance to feature in more matches next season but we would still need some experience on the bench if both forwards leave in the next window.

