(Video) “I heard it!” – Joel Matip’s hilarious reaction as he tries to leave the centre of a training ground rondo

Joel Matip is a loveable character within the Liverpool squad and he always seems to be having a good time around his teammates.

That was until this training ground video was shared which showed him jokingly shouting at his mates, as he protested about being in the centre of the rondo.

He and Divock Origi were in the middle of the circle and claimed that Mo Salah got a touch on the ball, despite the No.11’s protests.

As per usual, you could see Virgil van Dijk smiling adoringly at his defensive partner and he was loving watching him get wound up.

It looked as though the decision was ultimately given against our No.32 but he seemed confident in the knowledge that he thought he was right.

Although it didn’t go his way, the 30-year-old did seem to be having a good time and that’s testament to the culture that Jurgen Klopp has built within his squad.

You can watch the video of Matip (from 4:00) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

