(Video) Jurgen Klopp watches on like a proud father as his players enjoy the pre-Wolves training session

There’s no secret in the fact that Jurgen Klopp loves his players and that was evident in this clip.

Liverpool shared the footage of the final pre-Premier League training session of the season and it’s safe to say that the spirits seemed very high.

It’s amazing to watch and think that this team could be on the brink of a historic quadruple, yet all seem so calm and collected ahead of the penultimate game of the campaign.

As the players partook in a rondo, the cameras cut to our inspirational German manager and his face was glowing as he watched his players.

It didn’t even seem as though anything had sparked his joy, other than watching them all enjoy themselves and that’s all he needed.

It’s not easy to create a culture like that but the boss has made the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby a great place to be.

You can watch the video of Klopp (from 5:30) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

