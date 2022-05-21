(Video) ‘Oh, Hendo!’ – Firmino has Liverpool skipper in bits over rondo mistake

Bobby Firmino didn’t quite get his bearings right during one round of a training ground rondo at the AXA centre, mistaken believing his skipper, Jordan Henderson, was behind to receive a neat flick.

The former Sunderland star couldn’t help but laugh along with Andreas Kornmayer, the club’s head of fitness and conditioning, as the Reds continued their pre-Wolves preparations.

The Merseysiders need to secure three points against Bruno Lage’s men to have any hope of ensuring the return of the league title to Anfield on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: