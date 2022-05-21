(Video) Watch Mane being wonderfully goofy during Liverpool training

Sadio Mane showed off his playful side to the cameras during Liverpool’s penultimate training session ahead of the league clash with Wolves.

The Senegalese international has been a key part of our late push for title glory, registering nine goal contributions in 13 Premier League games since his return from the AFCON tournament.

Jurgen Klopp will be needing his No.10 in a ruthless mood on Sunday, of course, if we’re to give ourselves every chance of retrieving the league crown from Manchester City’s clutches.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user ZYROTAZE: