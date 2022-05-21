Wolves set for cash bonus if Diogo Jota is part of a Premier League winning side this season

Much has been made of an apparent bonus for Aston Villa if Manchester City win the league but Diogo Jota has his own clause in his contract.

As reported in the Daily Mail: ‘Wolves will receive a multi-million pound bonus payment from Liverpool as part of the Diogo Jota transfer if they win the Premier League this weekend, raising concerns over the integrity of their potentially decisive meeting at Anfield.

‘Liverpool have since paid a further £13m to Wolves in mandated instalments and Sportsmail has learned that another payment of several million will be due if Jota wins his first Premier League title.

‘Wolves will gain an extra £2.2m in prize money if they secure their current position of eight in the table however, which may require them to match Leicester’s and Brighton’s results at home to Southampton and West Ham respectively, so they also have an incentive to try to beat Liverpool’.

It has since been debunked by numerous sources that Villa will receive a windfall if they allow the Manchester club to win the Premier League (because of a clause in the Jack Grealish deal) but this shows that our opponents have an incentive to let us win.

It’s unlikely it will make much difference on the day but any help we can get towards securing our three points will be taken.

Let’s hope that we can secure the victory and that Steven Gerrard can pull off a master class at the Etihad Stadium.

