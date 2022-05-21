Wolves to be missing three players as they face Liverpool in final game of the Premier League season

Wolves look set to be without the talents of Romain Saiss, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo for their trip to Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League season, as confirmed by Sky Sports.

All three find themselves recovering from relatively long-term injuries with the former ruled out with a knee injury, the 28-year-old engaging in rehab after hamstring surgery and the latter recovering from ankle ligament damage.

On the Reds’ end, there’s been a promising update on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, though it would appear that both Fabinho and Joe Gomez will be rested with the Champions League final in mind.

It’s remaining somewhat up in the air as to whether Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will be granted minutes at L4 tomorrow.

Having trained at least partly today, however, we’d imagine that the key duo could squeeze a cameo in against Bruno Lage’s men if they can complete a full training session tomorrow.

We’ll need the talents of both available if we are to boost our chances of adding another three points to the board for what has been a closely fought title race between ourselves and Manchester City.

