Aston Villa hit with huge selection blow ahead of title-deciding Man City clash

Aston Villa will start second-choice shotstopper, Robin Olsen, against Manchester City with Emiliano Martinez rested ahead of Argentina’s upcoming clash with Italy.

The ‘keeper has been left out of the matchday squad for Steven Gerrard’s men’s visit to the Etihad, a clash that could decide the fate of the Premier League title, as reported in a tweet from Gaston Edul.

Dibu Martínez no va a atajar vs Manchester City. Decidió hacerlo para llegar bien al partido vs Italia. pic.twitter.com/URfLljoUMW — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 22, 2022

The Cityzens need all three points to guarantee that the title remains in Manchester for another year (should Liverpool win take all three points against Wolves), or risk letting the league crown return to Merseyside.

It’s perhaps not the news hopeful Reds fans were hoping to hear, particularly given that the chances of Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points at home were already somewhat slim to begin with.

That being said, in a game bearing all the trademarks of a Hollywood finish to the season, there remains the same question whispering in the minds of Liverpool supporters across the globe: what if?

It’s a hope not quite tangible enough to hang your hat on and history tells us that league positions rarely change on the final day of the campaign.

Though, that won’t stop Jurgen Klopp from motivating his players to give their all on the off chance of a miracle occurring in Manchester.

