‘He’s been different’ – Joleon Lescott shares concerns about Mo Salah ahead of final day of Premier League season

Joleon Lescott disagreed with the notion that Mo Salah has been the leading talent in the Premier League this season, noting the forward’s drop in form since his return from the AFCON.

The award in question went to Kevin De Bruyne, with teammate, Phil Foden, picking up young player of the season.

“I always think, when you’re picking player of the year, they should always come from the team that’s won the league,” the former Manchester City defender told LADbible TV.

“Picking the best player and achieving what he set out to do.

“He’s been immense. I think he’s been different, though, since he’s come back [from the AFCON].

“I don’t think he’s been the same, because if he had been I don’t think he’d be rested as much as he has been.”

Despite a relative drop-off in the level of performances witnessed by fans in the first-half of the campaign, to be on 46 goal contributions in 49 games (across all competitions) remains a remarkable feat.

READ MORE: World Cup legend Cafu spots exciting thing Trent is doing on the pitch that he used to do as a player

On the balance of it all, one can’t help but wonder how voting may have been affected by the Egyptian international’s positive form taking place in the latter half of the term and being fresh in everyone’s minds.

There’s no denying that City playmaker, De Bruyne, is a phenomenal talent, though it does feel that Salah’s earlier achievements have been somewhat shoved under the rug.

At the very least, there will be further individual recognition up for grabs beyond the Champions League final, which is sure to play a decisive role in deciding the eventual winner of the accolade.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!