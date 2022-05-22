‘Not good’ – Klopp issues update on Thiago Alcantara’s injury in hammer blow ahead of Champions League final

Thiago Alcantara could be ruled out of the Champions League final after walking off the pitch before the half-time whistle.

Jurgen Klopp issued an update after the Merseysiders’ 3-1 victory over Wolves, telling reporters that the Spaniard was ‘not good’ in comments relayed on Twitter by Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

Klopp says Thiago is "not good" after picking up an injury in the first half of today's game. Has to be a big concern ahead of Paris.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022

A further scan could yet yield a more positive result for the German’s men ahead of the trip to Paris, though, with only six days between now and the fixture in question, the playmaker has to be considered a doubt at the very least.

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ – Jurgen Klopp wowed by ‘absolutely massive’ thing Liverpool have done ahead of Aston Villa clash

It’s a hammer blow we didn’t need right after the heartbreak of losing out on the league title on the final day of the English top-flight season, as Manchester secured an awesome comeback against Aston Villa.

We can only hope that Fabinho will be able to return to the starting-XI as a minimum without his rest on the sidelines affecting the quality of his performance – should he be available for selection.

After just being pipped to league glory, however, we can imagine that the coaching staff will be inclined to use this latest setback as encouragement for our remaining cup final.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!