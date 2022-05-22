‘Oasis are s**te’ – Jamie Carragher issues x-rated putdown response to Liam Gallagher after Man City win PL

Jamie Carragher will have helped restore the smiles to fans’ faces after Liverpool came achingly close to their 20th English top-flight title.
Responding to Liam Gallagher’s tweet online, the former Reds defender mocked Oasis and took a shot at the musician’s team, Manchester City in a brutal putdown.
I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work??
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 22, 2022
The Merseysiders are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of May, with a potential treble haul of silverware still more than possible for Jurgen Klopp’s men.