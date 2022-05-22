‘Unbelievable’ – Jurgen Klopp wowed by ‘absolutely massive’ thing Liverpool have done ahead of Aston Villa clash

It’s a rare time in history, even for a Liverpool side, when one can say the Reds remain fighting on all fronts for a famous quadruple trophy haul this term.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but express his amazement at his side’s ongoing pursuit of silverware glory, describing it as ‘the most exciting time of my career’.

“It’s the most exciting, definitely, being where we are, seeing how good the boys are and seeing the steps we make and then two games to go – it’s only one now I know – but two games to go is unbelievable,” the German told reporters in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool’s official website).

“It feels like five minutes ago it was seven games, that’s how it is. It’s just like this; bam and here we go.

“Two finals, now really, two finals. We played finals since ages, but now really two finals. It’s massive, it’s absolutely massive and, yes, it’s the most exciting time of my career.”

The chances of Manchester City scuppering such hopes with a big win against Aston Villa to retain the league title is somewhat high, of course, though to be at this stage with only two games to go (including the Champions League final) remains an impeccable achievement.

Should the Cityzens stay strong and secure the necessary three points at the Etihad to be crowned Premier League champions once more, no one can take away from us just how spectacular this season has been.

There will be points some will be inclined to look back to, unnecessary dropped points and Mo Salah’s drop-off in form after the AFCON tournament, to name a couple, though the reality that we’re up against one of the greatest English top-flight outfits in history must be balanced against them.

Ultimately, there may not be another time in the near future we’ll see a club remain in contention for the quadruple on the final day of the league season – perhaps for even longer beyond that.

