(Video) Anfield bids farewell as Divock Origi handed well-deserved guard of honour after Liverpool win

Divock Origi was handed a warm farewell at Anfield with a guard of honour in respect of his achievements at Liverpool Football Club over the years.

The Belgian international is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer, with the Italians capitalising on the striker’s expiring contract.

Having played a decisive role for Jurgen Klopp’s men, including in our magical comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, the former Lille hitman will be well-missed in Merseyside.



Guard of honour for Divock Origi and a thunderous farewell from an appreciative Anfield. What a fella #LFC pic.twitter.com/TQcm4rIpP7 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 22, 2022