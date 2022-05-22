(Video) Anfield bids farewell as Divock Origi handed well-deserved guard of honour after Liverpool win

Divock Origi was handed a warm farewell at Anfield with a guard of honour in respect of his achievements at Liverpool Football Club over the years.

The Belgian international is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer, with the Italians capitalising on the striker’s expiring contract.

Having played a decisive role for Jurgen Klopp’s men, including in our magical comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, the former Lille hitman will be well-missed in Merseyside.

