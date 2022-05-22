(Video) Clinton Morrison looks close to blowing a gasket over Merson’s ludicrous Liverpool claim

Clinton Morrison couldn’t quite believe Paul Merson’s argument in favour of Pep Guardiola over Jurgen Klopp in terms of selecting the manager who has enjoyed a superior season.

The former professional footballer was quick to point out the Reds’ two domestic cup wins, despite his co-pundit highlighting that both games were won on penalties rather than during open play.

Whilst we’d certainly agree that the Premier League holds more value, to have secured both trophies and be in contention for a famous quadruple come the last day of the league season, it’s hard to overlook the impressive nature of this Liverpool side’s achievements under the German head coach.

Regardless, to diminish the importance of our FA Cup and League cup wins due to the fact that they were taken to a penalty shootout makes little in the way of sense as far as we’re concerned – especially given the quality of both finals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

We're going to miss this over the summer 🤣 Merse and Clinton getting HEATED over whether Klopp or Pep have had the better season 🤐 pic.twitter.com/qX5ijF1W3n — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022