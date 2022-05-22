(Video) ‘It’s hard’ – Kevin De Bruyne issues classy title message to Liverpool after dramatic Premier League finale

Kevin De Bruyne paid tribute to the challenge posed by Liverpool this term, crediting the Reds with pushing Manchester City all the way in the title race.

With only a point separating the two outfits on the final day of the Premier League season, the promise of a thrilling end to the campaign was more than fulfilled by both sides, with the Merseysiders falling just short despite a 3-1 win against Wolves.

It’s a classy message from the Belgian international and we’d like to congratulate him on his achievement with Pep Guardiola’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"It's hard because Liverpool pushed you that far and you need to be excellent all the time" What a season it has been for Kevin de Bruyne 👏 pic.twitter.com/jOqxh6zTOu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022