(Video) Liverpool fans’ incredible reaction after Wolves win despite falling a point short of the PL title

Liverpool fans responded with a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a 3-1 victory against Wolves.

The Merseysiders came achingly close to the Premier League title, with Aston Villa keeping the Reds’ title hopes alive with what was a 2-0 lead at the Etihad before the hosts mounted a huge comeback.

Though our quadruple hopes have been shattered at the last moment, there still remains a big task ahead in the form of the Champions League final.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Tough to take! 🔴 Liverpool same close to lifting the Premier League title as it was ultimately out of their hands 🏆❌ pic.twitter.com/Os35MSPHm1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022