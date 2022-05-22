(Video) Mane scores after magical flick from Thiago to restore Liverpool’s title hopes

Thiago Alcantara continued to showcase his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers with a sumptuous flick to set up Sadio Mane for a crucial equaliser in the first-half of action against Wolves.

It comes at a crucial time as the Merseysiders look to swing momentum back in their favour in a tie that could potentially decide the outcome of the title race (depending on how Aston Villa fare at the Etihad).

It’s fair to say that our No.10 has been absolutely sensational since his return from the AFCON competition, rightly earning plaudits for his world-class performances in the latter half of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Sadio Mane has Liverpool back on track 👀 That assist by Thiago is out of this world! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5D8hZK1q8I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022