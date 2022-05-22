(Video) Matty Cash has Anfield rocking with massive goal v Man City to give Liverpool fans hope

Posted by
(Video) Matty Cash has Anfield rocking with massive goal v Man City to give Liverpool fans hope

Anfield was rocking as news of Matty Cash’s goal against Manchester City filtered through to Merseyside.

The Reds found themselves drawing 1-1 with Wolves at the time of writing, with a further goal needed to ensure Liverpool secured the lion’s share of the spoils.

Jurgen Klopp’s men recovered well with a moment of magic from Thiago Alcantara enabling Sadio Mane to level the scoreline at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top