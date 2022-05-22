(Video) Richarlison appears to mock Liverpool online after Reds fall just short of Premier League glory

Everton hitman, Richarlison, appeared to mock Liverpool over their heartbreaking finish to the league season, with the Reds pipped to the title despite winning 3-1 against Wolves.

Manchester City had been down by two goals against Aston Villa, though recovered well in the second-half, notching away three efforts in five minutes to ensure that the English top-flight crown remained at the Etihad.

Given the Blues finished 16th in the Premier League, avoiding relegation by four points, however, we’re not too sure the Brazilian is in any position to be firing shots.

You can catch the GIF below, courtesy of Richarlison’s Twitter account: