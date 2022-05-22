(Video) Salah scores to give Liverpool late hope; Aston Villa losing 3-2 at City

Mo Salah handed Liverpool some late hope in their search for the league title and their third potential piece of silverware in what has been a tremendous campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Egyptian bundled an effort in from close-range to bring the Merseysiders on top for the first time in their meeting with Wolves.

With Manchester City leading against Aston Villa, however, it could all very well be in vain as far as the Premier League crown is concerned.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Salah finally puts Liverpool in front! 👀 As things stand, it's not enough to win the title 🏆❌ The Reds' fate is in the hands of Aston Villa… pic.twitter.com/nfYJBLiHai — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022