(Video) ‘So I was wrong’ – Guardiola backtracks on strange Liverpool comments & encourages United fans to do one thing after the season

Pep Guardiola accepted that he may have been wrong to suggest that everyone in England was keen for Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the title.

The Spaniard was informed that the Manchester United fanbase would prefer that their city rivals hold on to their league crown ahead of the side’s hosting of Aston Villa.

Only a point separates the incumbent champions and Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the former in need of three points to guarantee their status as Premier League winners once more.

