(Video) Watch how Liverpool fans reacted at Anfield to Aston Villa scoring against Manchester City

Pandemonium reigned at Anfield after news of Matty Cash’s opener against Manchester City at the Etihad filtered through to L4.

The scoreline, should it stand, would enable Liverpool to steal the league crown away from Pep Guardiola’s men, if the home outfit manage to secure all three points against a plucky Wolves outfit.

With a historic quadruple on the line, there was a great deal in the way of incentive for the Merseysiders to push on.

