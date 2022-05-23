Andy Robertson admits he is ‘so proud to be a part of this team’ despite Premier League final day upset

Liverpool had a near impossible task on their hands in order for the Premier League to come our way but Andy Robertson remained positive, despite finishing second.

Taking to his Twitter account the 28-year-old wrote: ‘Wasn’t meant to be yesterday but so proud to be a part of this team! 1 more to go ❤️ #YNWA’.

This is the attitude most of the players will have and they will be raring to return to training and focus on the game against Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp has a message for ‘Man City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club’ after final league game

There’s no better way to react to an upsetting result than by being handed the chance to go and win the Champions League in the next match.

Our No.26 probably experienced one of the strangest reactions to his goal as everyone was tentatively waiting for news from Manchester, causing his celebrations to be subdued.

Thankfully, our trip to Paris is in our own hands and all the focus will be on watching the Reds attempt to win number seven.

You can view the message via Robertson’s Twitter account:

Wasn’t meant to be yesterday but so proud to be a part of this team! 1 more to go ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/QOEqGnODZL — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 23, 2022

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!