‘Can’t keep five happy’ – McManaman predicts one top Liverpool forward will leave club next year

Steve McManaman predicted one Liverpool attacker will leave next year in light of the future of the forward line remaining up in the air with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all on contracts expiring next summer.

Both our Egyptian King and Senegalese speedster are reportedly in talks with the club’s negotiators ahead of the transfer window with the expectation being that our No.9 will be the first member of Jurgen Klopp’s prestigious front-three to leave.

That being said, with our No.11’s wage demands proving to be a tricky point to navigate past and it being unclear as to what the former Southampton ace is looking for in fresh terms, we could yet be set for a surprise exit.

Ideally, we’d like to see both kept on at the club in light of their perceived potential longevity in the game.

