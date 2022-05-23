‘Cracking TV’ – Peter Crouch says Klopp repeatedly does something after some games that makes him ‘hang on’ for his interviews

Peter Crouch has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is the biggest ‘whinge’ of the season, though admitted it makes for ‘cracking TV’.

The Englishman referred to the German’s at times emotional reactions to suffering defeat with Liverpool this term.

“Well, all of them whinge – especially the top managers. Jurgen Klopp probably just edges it,” the former Reds striker told the Daily Mail.

“The biggest characters are winners: Ferguson, Mourinho, Benitez were always like that. It’s always everybody else’s fault when they lose, none of them accept defeat well. I don’t think any of the current crop cover themselves in glory when they lose.

“And that’s because they are winners. It’s cracking TV, isn’t it? You hang on for their interviews.”

The former Mainz tactician was nothing short of humble in his reaction to Manchester City’s title win at the weekend, with the Reds being pipped to English top-flight glory by a single point.

Whilst perhaps emotion can get the better of the 54-year-old, as Klopp would be the first to admit, it’s important that we don’t reduce the manager to a cartoonish figure.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has previously been criticised despite flying the flag for neglected issues in the sport – prime amongst them being player welfare.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of May, with the side sweating on the fitness of key men, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

